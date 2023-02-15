Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 5:20 PM

Deer crashes through classroom window at Alabama elementary school

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Security cameras at an Alabama elementary school were recording when a deer crashed through the window of a classroom.

Evergreen Elementary School administrators said in a Facebook post that staff members arrived Monday morning to discover a deer had been in the building during the weekend.

The post, which included security camera footage of the animal, said the deer struggled to walk in the school's waxed floors before wandering around "for a couple of hours."

"Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered," the post said.

