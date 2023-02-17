Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A wild tapir caused a scene in a Malaysian city when it went wandering through the town's streets before being rescued from a storm drain.

Residents of Dungun captured photos and videos on Wednesday when the tapir was seen wandering through the city, with stops including a local bakery, a middle school and a residential neighborhood.

Advertisement

Local officials said the tapir ended up falling into a storm drain, where it was rescued by the Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

The tapir was treated for some minor injuries before being released back into the wild.