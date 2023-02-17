Trending
Feb. 17, 2023 / 12:24 PM

Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A wild tapir caused a scene in a Malaysian city when it went wandering through the town's streets before being rescued from a storm drain.

Residents of Dungun captured photos and videos on Wednesday when the tapir was seen wandering through the city, with stops including a local bakery, a middle school and a residential neighborhood.

Local officials said the tapir ended up falling into a storm drain, where it was rescued by the Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

The tapir was treated for some minor injuries before being released back into the wild.

Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Scottish theater troupe is raising funds with an especially long performance titled "24 Hours of Song."
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Virginia shared photos of an angler's rare catch from the James River -- a golden largemouth bass.
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Alaska said a wandering pig that "looked cold" at the side of a road got a lift home in a patrol cruiser.
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The demolition of a building on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus yielded an unexpected discovery -- a 116-year-old time capsule.
S.C. man claims $300,000 lottery prize just before leaving on vacation
Odd News // 21 hours ago
S.C. man claims $300,000 lottery prize just before leaving on vacation
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man preparing to leave for vacation managed to claim a $300,000 lottery prize just before departing.
Well-traveled tabby found 1,400 miles from home after two years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Well-traveled tabby found 1,400 miles from home after two years
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A stray cat found wandering in Kansas turned out to have gone missing two years earlier about 1,400 miles away in Florida.
Japanese zoo worker in bear suit leads keepers on chase in escape drill
Odd News // 1 day ago
Japanese zoo worker in bear suit leads keepers on chase in escape drill
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An emergency drill at a Japanese zoo made for a comedic scene when a zoo worker donned a cartoon-like bear costume to play the role of a fugitive bruin.
27-year-old llama named the oldest in world by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
27-year-old llama named the oldest in world by Guinness World Records
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A llama living on a New Mexico ranch was named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at age 27.
Escaped kangaroo returns home two days later in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped kangaroo returns home two days later in Texas
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from his owner's North Texas was located and safely recaptured two days later, his owner said.
Deer crashes through classroom window at Alabama elementary school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer crashes through classroom window at Alabama elementary school
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Security cameras at an Alabama elementary school were recording when a deer crashed through the window of a classroom.
