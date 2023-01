David Mudge was named the world's oldest competitive football (soccer) player at the age of 79. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- An Australian man who plays for his local soccer team became a Guinness World Record holder as the world's oldest competitive player at the age of 79. Guinness World Records said David Mudge, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday, was 79 years and 89 days old when he played for the Kissing Point Football Club in a Northern Suburbs Football Association game against North Turramurra. Advertisement

Mudge, who plays for the over-45 team every week of the season, applied for the Guinness World Record after his son learned the previous record-holder for oldest competitive football (soccer) player (male) was only 73 years old.

GWR said its rules required Mudge to remain on the field for an entire 90-minute game, which the player achieved in the April 25, 2022, match.