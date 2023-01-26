Horse rescued from muddy California creek

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a horse that got stuck in a muddy creek between a willow tree and a cactus.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said crews responded to a creek in Arroyo Grande when a rancher reported he attempted to cross with his horse but the animal ended up sinking about a foot into the mud.

Advertisement

Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis said the horse was stuck between a cactus and a willow tree. Davis said a veterinarian sedated the horse so the willow tree could be removed with an electric chainsaw.

The rescuers were then able to use shovels to dig the horse free of the mud. Davis said the rescue lasted about 30 minutes total.