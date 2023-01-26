Trending
Jan. 26, 2023 / 11:07 AM

Horse rescued from muddy California creek

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a horse that got stuck in a muddy creek between a willow tree and a cactus.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said crews responded to a creek in Arroyo Grande when a rancher reported he attempted to cross with his horse but the animal ended up sinking about a foot into the mud.

Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis said the horse was stuck between a cactus and a willow tree. Davis said a veterinarian sedated the horse so the willow tree could be removed with an electric chainsaw.

The rescuers were then able to use shovels to dig the horse free of the mud. Davis said the rescue lasted about 30 minutes total.

Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Odd News // 3 hours ago
A bateleur eagle finds a rather strange object when hunting and decides to have a little fun with it.
Colorado wildlife camera captures 400 'bear selfies' in one night
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A trail camera set up to capture images of wildlife in Colorado was hijacked by a bear that used the camera to pose for about 400 "selfies."
Moose caught in fencing wire rescued by British Columbia couple
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A British Columbia couple rescued a moose they found entangled in fencing wire at the side of a road.
Stowaway gecko travels 3,000 miles from Egypt to England in strawberry package
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An England woman who bought a package of strawberries from her local store discovered a tiny gecko had taken a 3,000-mile ride from Egypt with the fruit.
Man uses change from gas station purchase to buy $107,590 lottery ticket
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said receiving $5 in change from a gas station purchase led to his winning a $107,590 jackpot from a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game.
Stranded cat rescued from busy Ohio highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a member of the public came to the rescue of a cat found stranded on a busy highway.
Seal pup rescued from British farm field 18 miles from shore
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a seal pup made its way through waterways and at least three fields before it was found on a farmer's field about 18 miles from the coast.
Flamingo escapes British zoo, flies over nearby farm
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A flamingo escaped from a small zoo in Britain and was recaptured after spending some time flying over a nearby field.
'One Piece' superfan amasses world's largest collection
Odd News // 1 day ago
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong man showed his love for the manga and anime series "One Piece" by amassing the world's largest collection of memorabilia.
Maryland 9-year-old finds 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth
Odd News // 1 day ago
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland 9-year-old searching for shark teeth on a beach made her largest discovery to date -- a 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth.
