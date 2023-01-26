Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A German movie theater broke two Guinness World Records with an IMAX screen measuring a whopping 8770.43 square feet.

The Traumplast Leonberg, a multiplex chain in Baden-Württemberg, installed an IMAX screen measuring 127.2 feet by 68.8 feet, setting the Guinness World Records for the largest permanent IMAX screen and the largest permanent cinema screen (overall).

"To put this into perspective, the screen is wider than a Boeing 737 airliner," Guinness World Records said in announcing the records.

GWR said the screen was measured by a specialist company using laser sensor technology, which allowed them to confirm the screen's size with millimeter precision.