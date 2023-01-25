Trending
Jan. 25, 2023 / 4:28 PM

Colorado wildlife camera captures 400 'bear selfies' in one night

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A trail camera set up to capture images of wildlife in Colorado was hijacked by a bear that used the camera to pose for about 400 "selfies."

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks said a wildlife camera set up in a wooded area in November snapped 580 photos in a single night, and rangers reviewing the photos found about 400 of them were "bear selfies" of a single bruin that came in for a close-up.

"Felt cute, might delete later," Colorado Parks and Wildlife quipped in sharing the photos on Twitter.

The camera is one of nine set up around the city by Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks to help officials and researchers learn more about the area's diverse wildlife.

