Matthew Spaulding used the $5 in change he was handed after a gas station purchase to buy the Fast Cash lottery ticket that earned him a $107,590 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said receiving $5 in change from a gas station purchase led to his winning a $107,590 jackpot from a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game. Matthew Spaulding, 41, of West Bloomfield, told Michigan Lottery officials he was at the Mobile gas station on South State Street in Ann Arbor when he scored his big prize from the Money Match Fast Cash game. Advertisement

"I was checking out at the gas station, and the clerk handed me back $5 in change," Spaulding said. "I don't usually play Fast Cash, but I saw a Fast Cash sign by their register and told him I'd like to use my change on a Money Match ticket."

The player said he was on his way out of the store when he realized he had won $107,590.

"I looked over the ticket while I was walking out of the store and when I saw I'd won the jackpot, I completely lost it. I startled some of the customers because I started shouting and celebrating. It was such an awesome feeling," he recalled.

Spaulding said his winnings will go into savings.