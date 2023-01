A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing just over a year after winning the same amount from the same game. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won $25,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing just over a year after she scored the same amount from the same game. The Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she played the Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings for several years before adding Pick 5 into her routine. Advertisement

The woman bought a 50-cent straight bet ticket for the Dec. 21 evening drawing from the Wawa #8511 store in Baltimore and scored a $25,000 top prize.

"This is my second trip down here," the woman told officials.

The player previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $25,000 Pick 5 prize in October 2022.

The winner said her previous prize went toward helping a relative, paying off some bills and bolstering her savings account. She said her latest win will help her make sure that bills are up to date before the rest goes into savings.