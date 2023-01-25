Moose caught in fencing wire rescued by British Columbia couple

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A British Columbia couple rescued a moose they found entangled in fencing wire at the side of a road.

Angie Hillmer and Kirk Barharn said they were traveling from their Princeton-area home to an appointment in Penticton when they spotted a moose caught in a wire fence near the road.

Hillmer recorded video while her husband walked up to the animal and worked to disentangle the moose's back legs from the fence.

The couple said they were concerned about the moose's safety if it were left to fend for itself.

"There are other predators in this area and that moose wouldn't have a chance with them attacking it," Hillmer told Castanet.

The video shows Barharn remove the wire and quickly back out of the way of the moose's thrashing legs as the animal stands up.

"It just stood up and trotted off into the forest. It looked fine," Barharn told Pique News Magazine. "It didn't look like there was any damage to its legs."