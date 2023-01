Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a bull that slipped on an embankment and became stranded in the River Teme. Photo courtesy of Bromyard Fire Station/Facebook

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a bull that slipped down an embankment and became stranded in a river. The Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service's Bromyard Fire Station said its specialist animal rescue team responded alongside a specialist water rescue team from Malvern and an Evesham rescue boat crew when the bull was reported stranded in the River Teme in Knightwick. Advertisement

The rescuers said two bulls had initially fallen down the embankment into the river, but the owner of one of the animals was able to safely guide one of them out of the water. The other bovine was too far from shore for the owner to safely reach.

The rescue crews ventured out into the river while personnel from Belmont Farm and Equine Vets observed the rescue to ensure the safety of the bull.

The crews used their boat to guide the bull to a more shallow section of the river so the animal would stand and walk out of the water.

The veterinarian examined the bull after the rescue and determined the bovine was not injured.