Website FinanceBuzz is offering a $1,000 prize to a couple willing to put their relationship to the test by building IKEA furniture together. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A financial advice website is seeking a couple willing to test the strength of their bond by assembling IKEA furniture together for $1,000. FinanceBuzz said it is searching for an "IKEA DIY Duo" who would be given $1,000 in IKEA store credit to purchase a bedroom set. Advertisement

The couple would then be asked to assemble the furniture together and document the experience.

"FinanceBuzz is looking for a couple willing to put their relationship to the test this Valentine's season by building an entire IKEA bedroom set together and documenting the experience," the site said. "Just you and your significant other, a wordless instruction manual and a hex key."

The winning couple will be awarded $1,000 for completing the task.

Applications are being accepted on the website through Feb. 14.