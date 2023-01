A Maryland man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over three years after he won $50,000 from another ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over three years after winning $50,000 from a different game. The Hyattsville man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought his $10 Show Me $100,000 scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven #11569 store in Beltsville. Advertisement

"I scratched it right away then scanned it on my phone. It was kind of hard to believe. I had to scan it three times," the player recalled.

The player said his win was made all the more surprising by the fact that he had previously visited lottery headquarters in September 2019 to collect a $50,000 prize from a Deluxe Crossword scratch-off ticket.

The man said his previous winnings went toward home renovation projects. He said he is not sure what he will do with his latest winnings, aside from treating his wife to "dinner at a nice place."