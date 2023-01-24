British Columbia artist creates world's largest spice painting

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A British Columbia artist earned a Guinness World Record when she used spices to paint a butterfly measuring 908.39 square feet.

Preethi Vijay of Surrey used turmeric, paprika and clove in her painting, which Guinness World Records confirmed to be the world's largest spice painting.

Vijay, a former software engineer, is a self-taught artist who now sells her works on social media.

The artist said she became interested in working with natural materials.

"I love to work with coffee," Vijay told CTV News. "Then I suddenly had this idea to work with spices like turmeric, paprika -- vibrant colors."

Vijay said the giant cloth for her record-breaking spice painting was sourced from her hometown of Chennai, India, and her paint was made from a mixture of 11 pounds of spices.