Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 11:16 AM

Loose wallaby hops through the snow in England

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Locals were shocked to spot a wallaby hopping loose through the snow in the Sheffield, England, area and some surprised onlookers captured photos and videos of the animal.

James Ledger captured video of the Australian marsupial while he was walking his dogs in Mosborough, Sheffield.

Advertisement

"It was just one of those moments you can't believe your eyes. I had to rub my eyes to make sure I wasn't dreaming," Ledger told ITV News.

Wendy Vernon captured photos when she spotted the wallaby in the woods near her home in nearby Eckington.

"As I walked toward it, it turned around and jumped off," she said.

The origins of the wallaby were unclear. A small number of wallabies are known to live in the wild in Britain after some of the animals escaped from a zoo during World War II and established a breeding population.

Read More

New York animal shelter seeks home for 'fire-breathing demon' Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma Company offers $1,000 to eat cheese before bed

Latest Headlines

New York animal shelter seeks home for 'fire-breathing demon'
Odd News // 19 hours ago
New York animal shelter seeks home for 'fire-breathing demon'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- An animal shelter in New York is seeking a home for a dog described as "a terror," "a fire-breathing demon" and a "whole jerk."
Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A large fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and Oklahoma, and was caught on camera by one man's doorbell camera.
Company offers $1,000 to eat cheese before bed
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Company offers $1,000 to eat cheese before bed
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A mattress-reviewing website is seeking study participants willing to get paid $1,000 to eat cheese snacks before going to sleep.
Small lottery prize leads to $150,000 windfall
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Small lottery prize leads to $150,000 windfall
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a small prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a Christmas gift used her winnings to buy a Powerball ticket worth $150,000.
Deer rescued from plastic pumpkin bucket in Michigan
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Deer rescued from plastic pumpkin bucket in Michigan
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and members of the public in Michigan came to the rescue of a deer seen wandering for about two weeks with a plastic Halloween bucket stuck over its face.
World's largest pizza party record broken in Oklahoma
Odd News // 23 hours ago
World's largest pizza party record broken in Oklahoma
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma university and a pizzeria chain teamed up to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza party.
Marine rescuers form human chain to guide dolphin out of Florida creek
Odd News // 1 day ago
Marine rescuers form human chain to guide dolphin out of Florida creek
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Florida teamed up to help a dolphin stranded alone in a creek for more than two weeks.
Idaho men break blindfolded dice catching record for a third time
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho men break blindfolded dice catching record for a third time
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men claimed a Guinness World Records title for catching dice blindfolded for the third time after a pair of Australian radio hosts twice took the record.
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A man sailing on a Louisiana river found a nearly 40-year-old message in a bottle and was able to contact the author.
Police agree to DNA test cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police agree to DNA test cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island police department said it has granted the request of a young resident to have the remains of a cookie and some carrots DNA tested to determine if they Santa Claus bit them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Company offers $1,000 to eat cheese before bed
Company offers $1,000 to eat cheese before bed
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
New York animal shelter seeks home for 'fire-breathing demon'
New York animal shelter seeks home for 'fire-breathing demon'
Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
Australian woman breaks archery world record using her feet
Australian woman breaks archery world record using her feet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement