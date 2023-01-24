Loose wallaby hops through the snow in England

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Locals were shocked to spot a wallaby hopping loose through the snow in the Sheffield, England, area and some surprised onlookers captured photos and videos of the animal.

James Ledger captured video of the Australian marsupial while he was walking his dogs in Mosborough, Sheffield.

"It was just one of those moments you can't believe your eyes. I had to rub my eyes to make sure I wasn't dreaming," Ledger told ITV News.

Wendy Vernon captured photos when she spotted the wallaby in the woods near her home in nearby Eckington.

"As I walked toward it, it turned around and jumped off," she said.

The origins of the wallaby were unclear. A small number of wallabies are known to live in the wild in Britain after some of the animals escaped from a zoo during World War II and established a breeding population.