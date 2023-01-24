Trending
Jan. 24, 2023 / 12:49 PM

1,177-foot line of water inflatables breaks world record in Canada

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Saskatchewan park broke a Guinness World Record when hundreds of people on water inflatables formed a line measuring 1,176.83 feet long.

The crowd gathered at Lac Pelletier Regional Park in Wymark in late July and Guinness World Records has now confirmed the event broke the record for longest line of water inflatables.

GWR confirmed the line of inflatables beat the previous record of 705.7 feet, which was set in Milan, Italy, in 2019.

The record attempt raised thousands of dollars for Lac Pelletier shoreline restoration projects.

