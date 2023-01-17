Maine teen breaks world record for building Lego World Map

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Maine boy broke a Guinness World Record by assembling the 11,695-piece Lego World Map in 9 hours, 14 minutes and 49 seconds.

Cooper Wright of Cumberland Center said he has been building with Lego bricks since he was 3 or 4 years old and received the Lego Death Star as a Christmas gift.

Wright said he decided to attempt the Lego World Map for a Guinness World Record. The time to beat was 12 hours.

"I think that was probably harder than any other one I've done," Cooper told WCSH-TV. "It's not like this where they're like in all different ways and shapes, it's one board and you put them in like pegs. So, it's different."

Wright said he feared his attempt could be in jeopardy when his table collapsed partway through his build, sending bowls of Lego pieces crashing to the floor.

"I was a little nervous, I thought I wasn't going to be able to beat it," Cooper said. "I wasn't really looking at the timer because I was scared."

Wright finished with a time of 9 hours, 14 minutes and 49 seconds, enough to officially earn the world record.

"He told me he would do it in under 10 hours," father Craig Wright said. "It's pretty cool that a 13-year-old broke a world record. I don't know anyone else with a Guinness Book of World Record."