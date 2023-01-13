Loose cow visits Olive Garden restaurant in Oklahoma

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma put their cowboy skills to the test when a loose cow was spotted wandering outside an Olive Garden restaurant.

The Stillwater Police Department said officers responded alongside Stillwater Animal Welfare when a loose cow was spotted Thursday near the Olive Garden in Stillwater.

"Officers questioned the cow and learned that the cow had heard about the never ending soup and salad option at Olive Garden and decided to see for itself," police joked in a Facebook post.

The cow was safely corralled and relocated from the area. The animal's origins were unclear.