Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 2:13 PM

British care home resident attempting knitting world record

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A resident at an assisted living facility in Britain is getting help from members of the community and as far away as New Zealand in her project to set a Guinness World Record for the longest knitted chain.

Ena Rackley, 87, who resides at the Elmstead Bupa Care Home in Chislehurst, London, is nearly completely blind, but keeps active by knitting. She enlisted the help of knitting groups in local communities to help her pursue a Guinness World Record for the longest knitted chain.

Advertisement

Rackley's project has also received assistance from residents of the Tortara Gardens Retirement Village in New Zealand, who knitted yarn links to add to Rackley's chain.

"I have always loved knitting. I do it every day, I never thought I would be able to attempt to set a Guinness World Record doing it. I cannot believe the amount of support I have had so far, even knitters from New Zealand. It's amazing and I'm so touched," Rackley told InYourArea.co.uk.

Rackley and Debbie Garrard, Elmstead's senior activities coordinator, originally came up with the idea of knitting a massive blanket, but ended up deciding to pursue a world record for the longest knitted chain.

Advertisement

It's unclear if there is a current Guinness World Record for longest knitted chain, but a similar project in Guernsey in 2019 resulted in a chain with 1,073 links.

Read More

Dallas Zoo searching for missing clouded leopard Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore Selena superfan seeks Guinness World Record for collection

Latest Headlines

Family splits $1M lottery prize from stocking stuffer
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Family splits $1M lottery prize from stocking stuffer
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia family is splitting a $1 million lottery jackpot after a New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket purchased as a stocking stuffer turned out to be a big winner.
Dallas Zoo searching for missing clouded leopard
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Dallas Zoo searching for missing clouded leopard
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Zoo was closed to the public Friday and police were summoned to the facility to help search for a clouded leopard that went missing from its exhibit.
Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers are flocking to a spot on the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to catch a glimpse of a mandarin duck, a bird native to East Asia.
Selena superfan seeks Guinness World Record for collection
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Selena superfan seeks Guinness World Record for collection
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man whose collection dedicated to singer Selena Quintanilla includes nearly 1,300 pieces said he is seeking a Guinness World Record.
North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head
Odd News // 21 hours ago
North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man rescued a deer spotted wandering his neighborhood with a bucket stuck over its head.
Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later -- and it took a detour to Central America.
Reptile wrangler rescuing monitor lizard dive-bombed by bird
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Reptile wrangler rescuing monitor lizard dive-bombed by bird
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A South African reptile rescuer working to relocate a monitor lizard from a resident's yard captured video of the moment he was dive-bombed by a bird.
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man collected a $1 million prize after a misplaced Powerball ticket turned up at the bottom of his wife's purse.
Plumber helps rescue 4-month-old puppy from drainpipe in Australia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Plumber helps rescue 4-month-old puppy from drainpipe in Australia
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Australia said a 4-month-old puppy was rescued from a deep drainpipe in a resident's back yard with the help of a plumber.
Message in a bottle travels from Canada to Ireland in 18 months
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle travels from Canada to Ireland in 18 months
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle tossed into the ocean off the coast of Nova Scotia turned up on an Ireland beach 18 months later.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boulder crushes California man's car moments after he got out
Boulder crushes California man's car moments after he got out
Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras
Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras
Indian men visit all seven continents in under 4 days to break world record
Indian men visit all seven continents in under 4 days to break world record
North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head
North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement