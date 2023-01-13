British care home resident attempting knitting world record

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A resident at an assisted living facility in Britain is getting help from members of the community and as far away as New Zealand in her project to set a Guinness World Record for the longest knitted chain.

Ena Rackley, 87, who resides at the Elmstead Bupa Care Home in Chislehurst, London, is nearly completely blind, but keeps active by knitting. She enlisted the help of knitting groups in local communities to help her pursue a Guinness World Record for the longest knitted chain.

Rackley's project has also received assistance from residents of the Tortara Gardens Retirement Village in New Zealand, who knitted yarn links to add to Rackley's chain.

"I have always loved knitting. I do it every day, I never thought I would be able to attempt to set a Guinness World Record doing it. I cannot believe the amount of support I have had so far, even knitters from New Zealand. It's amazing and I'm so touched," Rackley told InYourArea.co.uk.

Rackley and Debbie Garrard, Elmstead's senior activities coordinator, originally came up with the idea of knitting a massive blanket, but ended up deciding to pursue a world record for the longest knitted chain.

It's unclear if there is a current Guinness World Record for longest knitted chain, but a similar project in Guernsey in 2019 resulted in a chain with 1,073 links.