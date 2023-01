The Wanamaker family of Chesterfield County, Va., is splitting a $1 million prize from a Virginia Lottery New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket purchased as a stocking stuffer. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia family is splitting a $1 million lottery jackpot after a New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket purchased as a stocking stuffer turned out to be a big winner. Jennifer Wanamaker of Chesterfield County told Virginia Lottery officials she purchased some New Year's Millionaire Raffle tickets from the Wegman's store in Midlothian and put them into her family's Christmas stockings. Advertisement

The ticket placed in the stocking for her daughter, Caitlin, turned out to be a $1 million winner in the New Year's Day raffle.

"It's surreal," Caitlin told Virginia Lottery officials. "It's a great start to the new year!"

Caitlin said she is splitting the $1 million prize with her parents, Jennifer and Patrick, and her twin sister, Alison.

"If one person wins, we all win," Patrick said.

Caitlin and Alison are both studying nursing in college.