Dallas Zoo searching for missing clouded leopard

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Zoo was closed to the public Friday and police were summoned to the facility to help search for a clouded leopard that went missing from its exhibit.

The zoo said on Facebook that workers discovered that a clouded leopard was missing from its enclosure when they arrived at the facility Friday morning.

A "Code Blue" was issued, meaning a "non-dangerous" animal is missing from its habitat.

Officials said the leopard is believed to be hiding somewhere on zoo grounds. Dallas police were summoned to the zoo to assist with the search.