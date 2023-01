The Indiana Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of a deer dubbed "Jughead" after being seen wandering in Cannelton with a plastic jug stuck over its head. Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR Law Enforcement/Facebook

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head. The deer had been spotted on multiple occasions in Cannelton with the plastic jug stuck on its head, leading locals to nickname the animal Jughead.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post Friday that Officers Zac Howerton and Neal Brewington worked together with Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Marsh and local man Jimmy Maffia to track down and tranquilize the deer.

Jughead was released back into the wild once the jug was removed.