Jan. 13, 2023 / 3:50 PM

Dog rescued from train tracks in British Columbia

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Transit workers in Vancouver, British Columbia, came to the rescue of a dog that ended up on the train tracks when its leash became stuck in the closing doors.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a Twitter post that the dog, named Mosha, was boarding a Canada Line train with her owner in Vancouver's South Cambie neighborhood when the train doors closed on the leash with the canine still outside.

The post said Mosha was thrown into the guideway. The canine was not injured, but was frightened and ran on the tracks into a tunnel.

"Canada Line staff immediately shut down the trains," Constable Amanda Steed of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police told CTV News. "They powered down the tracks, went into the tunnel on foot and searched for the dog."

Mosha was located after about 70 minutes of searching. She was dirty but not seriously injured.

Police said the dog was safely reunited with her owner.

