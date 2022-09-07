Watch Live
Apple launch event unveils iPhone 14, other products
Sept. 7, 2022 / 12:38 PM

Teen breaks his own record with 4.014-inch mouth gape

By Ben Hooper
Isaac Johnson of Minnesota broke his own Guinness World Record when his mouth gape was measured at 4.014 inches. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Minnesota teenager broke his own Guinness World Record when his mouth gape was measured at 4.014 inches.

Isaac Johnson originally set the record at the age of 14 in 2019, when his mouth gape was measured at 3.67 inches.

Johnson's record was broken later the same year when Phillip Angus of Pennsylvania opened his mouth 3.75 inches.

Johnson reclaimed the record in 2020 when his gape was measured at 4 inches, and he broke his own record this year on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, where adjudicators measured his gape at 4.014 inches.

"It feels pretty crazy to me because I never thought I'd have one record in the first place, yet I've broken the same record three times now so it's pretty funny and insane," Johnson told Guinness World Records.

Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway.
Endangered Masai giraffe born at Columbus Zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Endangered Masai giraffe born at Columbus Zoo
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An endangered Masai giraffe was recently born at the Columbus Zoo.
Wisconsin couple's 'Mewseum' gives 'rescued' cat figurines a home
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Wisconsin couple's 'Mewseum' gives 'rescued' cat figurines a home
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Shawn Redner and Hilary Siegel-Redner discuss transforming their Menomonee Falls, Wis., home into Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum.
Bear takes a dip in California man's backyard pool
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Bear takes a dip in California man's backyard pool
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A California man captured video when he looked out a window at his home and spotted a big bear taking a swim in his backyard pool.
298 people do cannonballs into pool for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
298 people do cannonballs into pool for Guinness World Record
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Belgian resort broke a Guinness World Record when 298 people did cannonball dives into its Olympic-sized swimming pool at the same time.
Huge swarm of bees gathers around Florida family's porch light
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Huge swarm of bees gathers around Florida family's porch light
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Bee experts said a large swarm of insects caught on camera gathering around a Florida family's porch light was likely just passing through.
Man wins $1,000 lottery prize five days after collecting $20,000 jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man wins $1,000 lottery prize five days after collecting $20,000 jackpot
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man ended up making two visits to Nebraska Lottery headquarters when he won a $20,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket and a $1,000 second prize from the same game within a week.
Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A chimpanzee that escaped from a Ukrainian zoo was returned to the facility on a zookeeper's bike.
Minnesota woman goes skydiving for 91st birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
Minnesota woman goes skydiving for 91st birthday
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman celebrated her upcoming 91st birthday by going skydiving for the first time.
Wolf briefly escapes enclosure at Ohio zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wolf briefly escapes enclosure at Ohio zoo
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo confirmed a Mexican gray wolf escaped from an off-exhibit area and was about to access a guest path for about 5 minutes before being safely recaptured.
