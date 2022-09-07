Teen breaks his own record with 4.014-inch mouth gape

Isaac Johnson of Minnesota broke his own Guinness World Record when his mouth gape was measured at 4.014 inches. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Minnesota teenager broke his own Guinness World Record when his mouth gape was measured at 4.014 inches. Isaac Johnson originally set the record at the age of 14 in 2019, when his mouth gape was measured at 3.67 inches. Advertisement

Johnson's record was broken later the same year when Phillip Angus of Pennsylvania opened his mouth 3.75 inches.

Johnson reclaimed the record in 2020 when his gape was measured at 4 inches, and he broke his own record this year on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, where adjudicators measured his gape at 4.014 inches.

"It feels pretty crazy to me because I never thought I'd have one record in the first place, yet I've broken the same record three times now so it's pretty funny and insane," Johnson told Guinness World Records.