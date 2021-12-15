Minnesota teen's 4-inch mouth gape recaptures Guinness World Record

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Minnesota teenager's big mouth recaptured a Guinness World Record when his gape was measured at 4 inches.

Isaac Johnson initially earned the record in 2019, when the then-14-year-old's mouth gape measured 3.67 inches, but he lost the record to a Pennsylvania teenager just a few months later.

Johnson now has recaptured the record after his gape was measured at a full 4 inches.

"I guess it just grew over time as I grew. Maybe doing it, opening my mouth, stretches it out. Maybe that helped, too," Johnson told KMSP-TV.

Johnson said he has been invited to appear on a TV show about Guinness World Record holders in Italy next year.

"It's been an amazing, unforgettable experience that I'm very lucky to just have naturally -- to just have a naturally big mouth," Johnson said.