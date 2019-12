Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A Minnesota teenager's 3.67-inch mouth gape was verified by Guinness World Records as the largest in the world.

Guinness said Isaac Johnson, 14, of Bloomington, was verified as the owner of the world's largest mouth gape when he was able to open his mouth a staggering 3.67 inches.

Johnson took the record from a German man with a 3.46-inch gape.

The teenager said he can fit objects including a baseball and the bottom of a 20-ounce beverage bottle into his gape.