'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines

May 6 (UPI) -- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters, but Marvel Comics has long been associated with the strange -- or, to put it another way, odd.

From movie-going Guinness World Records to a massive Captain America shield, Marvel characters have often graced the odd news headlines.

Here are five Marvel-inspired news stories odd enough to give Doctor Strange pause:

Florida man saw 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times in theaters

Ramiro Alanis, who formerly held a Guinness World Record after seeing Avengers: Endgame in theaters 191 times in 2019, recaptured his former title by going to see Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times during its theatrical run.

"If anyone tries to break my record again, I want them to think twice before attempting it," Alanis told Guinness.

Rare Marvel Comics #1 'pay copy' auctioned for $2.4 million

A rare copy of Marvel Comics #1 -- published by what was then Timely Comics -- sold for $2.4 million in a ComicConnect Auction.

The "pay copy" is considered especially rare, because it contains annotations from publisher Lloyd Jacquet revealing how much money was paid to each contributor to the comic book.

MIT dome transformed into Captain America shield

Massachusetts Institute of Technology students celebrated the 2019 release of Avengers: Endgame by transforming the Great Dome in Cambridge into a giant Captain America shield.

The students used fabric bearing the design of the Marvel hero's shield to cover the dome. The prank earned approval on Twitter from Captain America actor Chris Evans.

Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia

Lara Nunan, 16, of Sydney, correctly identified 88 Marvel Comics characters from images that flashed on a computer screen, earning the record for most Marvel characters identified in one minute.

Nunan then successfully identified 102 cartoon characters in the same method, earning the Guinness title for most cartoon characters identified in one minute.

Teen dangles upside-down for Spider-Man promposal

Adam Hazelton, then a student at North Medford High School in Oregon, went viral in 2018 when he staged an elaborate "promposal" to ask girlfriend Jenna McIntosh to prom.

Photos from the scene show Hazelton, in a Spider-Man costume, hanging upside down while holding a sign reading, "It would be MARVELous to go to prom with you!"