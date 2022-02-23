Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager with a passion for Marvel superheroes and cartoons put her knowledge to the test and set a pair of Guinness World Records.

Lara Nunan, 16, of Sydney, took on the record for most Marvel characters identified in one minute and managed to correctly name 88 of them from photos on a computer screen, smashing the previous record of 55, which was set by Shrish Nirghav in June.

Advertisement

Nunan then attempted the record for most cartoon characters identified in one minute and managed 102, nearly doubling the previous record of 60, which was set by Mark Agarwal in December.

Nunan said she became interested in breaking Guinness World Records when a foot injury ended her sports pursuits and she was left looking for a fresh challenge.

"I started reading about all the incredible achievements of people around the world, and I became inspired to be a record holder," she told Guinness.

Nunan said the Marvel record was the first one to stand out to her, as she considers herself to be a "huge Marvel fan."

"Since I also loved watching cartoon programs and movies when I was younger, the second Guinness World Records title I wanted to achieve was for the most cartoon characters identified in one minute," she said.

Advertisement

Nunan said her favorite Marvel hero is Captain Marvel, and her favorite cartoon characters are Oso, Pink Panther, Snagglepuss and Hokey Wolf.

The teenager said she plans to add more Guinness World Records titles, but she hasn't chosen the ones to attempt.

Read More

'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2 Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida Food truck workers shuck 38 ears of corn for Guinness record

Latest Headlines

'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 in delivery room 2
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina hospital said one family had an "extra special 'twosday'" when a baby was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 -- in delivery room 2.
Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Large hammerhead shark approaches paddleboarders in Florida
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A videographer using a camera drone on a Florida beach captured footage of a massive hammerhead shark that paid a visit to a group of paddleboarders.
Food truck workers shuck 38 ears of corn for Guinness record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Food truck workers shuck 38 ears of corn for Guinness record
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The owners of an Alabama food truck assembled a team of four people to shuck 38 ears of corn in 1 minute, earning a Guinness World Record.
Crocodilian breaks out of zoo's van in Florida
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Crocodilian breaks out of zoo's van in Florida
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo shared video of an attempted escape by a crocodilian that broke through the back window of a van during transport and attempted to flee down a road.
Small dog rescued from storm drain in Texas
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Small dog rescued from storm drain in Texas
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Animal care officers and firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that spent at least five hours trapped in a San Antonio storm drain.
Australian lottery winner's ticket bought 2 minutes before cut-off time
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Australian lottery winner's ticket bought 2 minutes before cut-off time
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman won a lottery jackpot of nearly $500,000 with a ticket she bought just 2 minutes before the cut-off time for the drawing.
Alligator escapes enclosure, gets stuck between fences at Australian zoo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator escapes enclosure, gets stuck between fences at Australian zoo
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Keepers at an Australian zoo faced a dangerous situation when an alligator used floodwaters to escape from its enclosure and ended up trapped between fences.
Scottish theater company stages musical in under 10 hours for world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Scottish theater company stages musical in under 10 hours for world record
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Scottish theater company recaptured a Guinness World Record by staging a full musical less than 10 hours after receiving the script.
Public works employees repairing water main find lost wedding ring
Odd News // 1 day ago
Public works employees repairing water main find lost wedding ring
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Public works employees responding to a water main break in an Illinois town chanced upon a wedding ring on the ground and were able to use social media to reunite the band with the man who lost it.
Firefighters respond to Australian highway covered in fish, oil
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters respond to Australian highway covered in fish, oil
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian fire department "had a slippery start to the day" when crews responded to a New South Wales highway on which a truck had lost its load of fish.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts
Runner takes on Canadian half marathon while wearing 90 T-shirts
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement