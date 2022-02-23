Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager with a passion for Marvel superheroes and cartoons put her knowledge to the test and set a pair of Guinness World Records.

Lara Nunan, 16, of Sydney, took on the record for most Marvel characters identified in one minute and managed to correctly name 88 of them from photos on a computer screen, smashing the previous record of 55, which was set by Shrish Nirghav in June.

Nunan then attempted the record for most cartoon characters identified in one minute and managed 102, nearly doubling the previous record of 60, which was set by Mark Agarwal in December.

Nunan said she became interested in breaking Guinness World Records when a foot injury ended her sports pursuits and she was left looking for a fresh challenge.

"I started reading about all the incredible achievements of people around the world, and I became inspired to be a record holder," she told Guinness.

Nunan said the Marvel record was the first one to stand out to her, as she considers herself to be a "huge Marvel fan."

"Since I also loved watching cartoon programs and movies when I was younger, the second Guinness World Records title I wanted to achieve was for the most cartoon characters identified in one minute," she said.

Nunan said her favorite Marvel hero is Captain Marvel, and her favorite cartoon characters are Oso, Pink Panther, Snagglepuss and Hokey Wolf.

The teenager said she plans to add more Guinness World Records titles, but she hasn't chosen the ones to attempt.