MIT dome transformed into Captain America shield

April 30 (UPI) -- A group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology students paid tribute to the latest Avengers film by turning the school's Great Dome into Captain America's shield.

The Great Dome in Cambridge was covered with fabric bearing the design of the Marvel hero's shield.

The students involved in the "hack" said it was in tribute to Avengers: Endgame, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film series. The Walt Disney Co. announced Sunday that the film had already earned $1.2 billion since its Friday opening.

The prank caught the attention of Captain America actor Chris Evans, who tweeted his approval.