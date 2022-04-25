Advertisement
Odd News
April 25, 2022 / 9:50 AM

Florida zoo announces birth of black-handed spider monkey

By Wade Sheridan

April 25 (UPI) -- The Brevard Zoo located in Melbourne, Fla., has announced the birth of a black-handed spider monkey, classified as vulnerable to extinction.

The newborn, whose sex is not yet known, was born to 31-year-old Shelly and 25-year-old Shooter recently.

"Mom and baby are doing well!" the zoo said on Twitter alongside photos and videos of Shelly and her baby.

The newborn also has a unique marking on its nose that resembles the Batman logo.

Shelly has previously given birth to three other black-handed spider monkeys including Tica, 19, Prim, 7, and Olive, 2.

"Shelly is a pro at caring for her offspring," the zoo's director of animal programs Lauren Hinson said in a statement.

Black-handed spider monkeys, native to Central and South America, are classified as vulnerable to extinction due to habitat loss and the illegal pet trade.

Recently, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio announced the hatching of a baby Humboldt penguin.

