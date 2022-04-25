Florida zoo announces birth of black-handed spider monkey

See momma Shelley and the baby in action! pic.twitter.com/MEcKnafvFe— Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) April 19, 2022

April 25 (UPI) -- The Brevard Zoo located in Melbourne, Fla., has announced the birth of a black-handed spider monkey, classified as vulnerable to extinction.

The newborn, whose sex is not yet known, was born to 31-year-old Shelly and 25-year-old Shooter recently.

"Mom and baby are doing well!" the zoo said on Twitter alongside photos and videos of Shelly and her baby.

The newborn also has a unique marking on its nose that resembles the Batman logo.

Shelly has previously given birth to three other black-handed spider monkeys including Tica, 19, Prim, 7, and Olive, 2.

"Shelly is a pro at caring for her offspring," the zoo's director of animal programs Lauren Hinson said in a statement.

Black-handed spider monkeys, native to Central and South America, are classified as vulnerable to extinction due to habitat loss and the illegal pet trade.

