April 22, 2022 / 4:39 PM

Massive 'elephant's toothpaste' chemical reaction breaks world record

By Ben Hooper

April 22 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said a toy company broke a record by performing an "elephant's toothpaste" chemical reaction that created 12,095 cubic feet,1,692.7 cubic inches.

KiwiCo, a company specializing in science and math-based toys, created the massive reaction known as "elephant's toothpaste" by combining a solution of hydrogen peroxide and detergent dish soap with potassium iodide, which resulted in a massive amount of foam.

The previous record of 461 cubic feet, 967 cubic inches was set during the taping of an episode of ABC's Live with Kelly and Ryan.

