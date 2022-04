1/2

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a baby Humboldt penguin that hatched at the facility recently is being hand-raised by keepers. Photo courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

April 21 (UPI) -- The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio announced the hatching of a baby Humboldt penguin that is being hand-raised by keepers. The zoo announced on Twitter that the baby was hatched March 20, and the decision was made to hand-raise the tiny penguin due to the birds being kept indoors to protect them from an avian flu outbreak. Advertisement

The zoo said the penguin will be introduced slowly to the rest of the colony as it grows.

The chick is being fed a fish-based formula and being transitioned to eating small fish as its muscles develop.

A chick's blood sample should reveal its sex soon, officials said.