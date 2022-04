April 22 (UPI) -- A black bear went for a stroll in a North Carolina city's downtown, and police said the bruin incident was the third to which they responded in as many weeks.

Witnesses captured video Thursday afternoon, when a black bear wearing a wildlife enforcement tracking collar was spotted taking a daylight stroll through downtown Asheville.

The bear was seen using a crosswalk and climbing a tree in the Pritchard Park area.