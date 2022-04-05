Trending
April 5, 2022 / 10:32 AM

Police capture peacock running loose in Pennsylvania

By Wade Sheridan

April 5 (UPI) -- The Mt. Lebanon Police Department in Pennsylvania were recently called to contain a peacock that was running loose in a neighborhood.

Police arrived onto the scene and said they captured the bird safely after a brief chase.

"Just another typical Monday with a Peacock running loose in Lebo," the Mt. Lebanon Police Department said on Facebook alongside video of the peacock hopping over a fence.

"Now to figure out where it came from...," the Facebook post continued.

The Mt. Lebanon Police Department also uploaded a photo of an officer holding the peacock, who was placed inside of a net.

Recently, the Southampton Town Police Department of Long Island, N.Y., apprehended a wayward seal that initially evaded capture.

