April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where a wandering bull apparently took a wrong turn and ended up stranded in the backyard swimming pool. The Buckfastleigh Fire Station said in a Facebook post that crews responded alongside firefighters from Torquay Fire Station, Paignton Fire Station and a specialist rescue team from Exmouth Fire Station when the young bull was found stranded in the Devon, England, swimming pool.

Firefighters said the bull had wandered away from a nearby field and ended up in the pool.

The crews used a harness and heavy equipment to hoist the bovine back to dry land. A veterinarian was on hand during the rescue to ensure the bull remained safe and uninjured during the rescue.