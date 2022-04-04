Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Odd News
April 4, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Police detain wayward seal that initially evaded capture

By Wade Sheridan

April 4 (UPI) -- The Southampton Town Police Department of Long Island, N.Y., apprehended a wayward seal that initially evaded capture.

The seal was captured Sunday morning after police received a call about a loose seal that was roaming the parking lot of a beverage store.

The mammal, identified as a juvenile harbor seal, fled southwest towards the Budget Host Inn after police arrived.

Authorities were then able to detain and capture the seal until it was taken into custody by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation, the Southampton Town Police Department said on Facebook.

Police uploaded photos of the seal laying in the middle of the road and near a police car.

Firefighters rescue dog trapped in underground pipe in Georgia Firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue deer trapped in fence Lizards stow away from Florida to England in family's suitcase

