Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog that became stranded in a 50-foot storm drain pipe. Photo courtesy of Dekalb Company 24/Facebook

April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog that wandered into a storm drain and became stranded in a 50-foot section of pipe. DeKalb Company 24 said in a Facebook post that rescue crews responded Thursday when a dog was found trapped in an underground pipe. Advertisement

The fire company said the dog had wandered into a 50-foot pipe that was too small for rescuers to enter.

"With a combination of pike poles, snares, ropes and a few other make shift tools, crews were able to successfully retrieve the dog," the post said.

The dog was wearing a collar but didn't have any identifying tags, so firefighters are now attempting to find the canine's owners.

The post said the dog will always have "a warm welcome" at Station 24.