Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 17, 2022 / 10:36 AM / Updated at 10:40 AM

Odd St. Patrick's Day: Human shamrock, green river, green monuments

By Wade Sheridan

March 17 (UPI) -- Odd stories can happen at any time and St. Patrick's Day is no exception as human shamrocks tend to form and green rivers and monuments appear in honor of the holiday.

Here are some of the oddest stories from the past few years that happened in or around St. Patrick's Day.

Advertisement

Company offers $1,000 to watch 10 movies on St. Patrick's Day

Those wanting to avoid drinking and getting pinched on St. Patrick's Day applied to watch 10 Irish movies for $1,000 through San Francisco resource company Zippia in 2020.

Zippia was looking for an aspiring movie critic to watch My Left Foot, The Crying Game, Far and Away, Circle of Friends, Hunger, The Departed, Leprechaun, Waking Ned Devine, Angela's Ashes and The Wind that Shakes the Barley during the holiday. The critic then had to write a 1,000-word summary on what they learned about Irish culture. A corned beef and cabbage meal for 4, a box of Lucky Charms, and a McDonald's gift card to get Shamrock Shakes was also included.

Advertisement

New York town breaks Guinness record for human shamrock

A gathering of 1,200 people wore green ponchos and formed themselves into the shape of a giant shamrock in order to break a Guinness World Record on St. Patrick's Day in 2019.

The participants, from New York state, had to stay in place for five minutes in order to break the record, which was previously set in Ireland with 815 people.

Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day

Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day every year by turning the Chicago River emerald green. The city recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which requires the use of about 45 pounds of vegetable dye.

The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers change the river's color by using a secret orange powder that turns bright green in the water.

Rome's Colosseum glows green for St. Patrick's Day

The Irish embassy in Rome turned the Colosseum green for the first time in 2015 in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

The embassy teamed up with Rome City Hall and the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage in order to engulf the monument in an emerald green light. Italy's Tower of Pisa also goes green to mark the holiday.

Dublin Airport issues St. Patrick's Day plea for proper spelling

Dublin Airport wanted to make sure those in the U.S. and Canada were celebrating St. Patrick's Day correctly in 2014 by releasing a notice on how to properly spell and pronounce the holiday.

The airport took issue with how Americans and Canadians would say or write St. Patty's Day for short, stating that the shortened form of Patrick is actually Paddy. "Using the power of your network, hopefully we can banish the scourge of St. Patty once and for all," the airport said.

Read More

Odd Florida: Van-escaping croc, mail-order snowman, world's tallest teen Oregon man wins $8.9 million from forgotten Christmas lottery ticket County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past

Latest Headlines

Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir.
Australian woman mistakes Carpet python in pantry for burglar
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Australian woman mistakes Carpet python in pantry for burglar
March 17 (UPI) -- A woman from Glenview, Australia, mistook a Carpet python for a burglar when she heard a glass break in her kitchen.
Oregon man wins $8.9 million from forgotten Christmas lottery ticket
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oregon man wins $8.9 million from forgotten Christmas lottery ticket
March 17 (UPI) -- Wilbur Brown of Oregon won $8.9 million from a Megabucks lottery ticket he had forgotten about that was originally obtained on Christmas Eve.
Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil came to the assistance of a farmer who saw a large boa constrictor slither into the innards of his car.
County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past
Odd News // 18 hours ago
County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania county were left scratching their heads when they received jury duty summonses in the mail that ordered them to appear in court on dates up to 10 years in the past.
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable.
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
March 16 (UPI) -- A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house.
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard.
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon are searching for clues to an unusual mystery after a car that went off a road landed on a moss-covered vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned "for quite some time."
India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike
Odd News // 21 hours ago
India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike
March 16 (UPI) -- A young Rubik's cube enthusiast in India broke a Guinness World Record by solving a puzzle in 14.32 seconds -- while riding his bicycle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
'World's heaviest potato' turns out not to be a potato at all
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Authorities warn of unidentified 'large cat' on the loose in South Carolina
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement