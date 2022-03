Wilbur Brown of Oregon won $8.9 million from a Megabucks lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Wilbur Brown of Oregon won $8.9 million from a Megabucks lottery ticket he had forgotten about that was originally obtained on Christmas Eve. Brown bought the 26 for $25 Megabucks ticket while with some friends at the Moose Lodge in Springfield, Ore. Advertisement

The ticket covered 13 weeks of drawings with Brown eventually forgetting about it.

"After the first few drawings, I'd check my ticket. Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn't checking," he told lottery officials.

Brown returned to the Moose Lodge in February and scanned his ticket at a self-check terminal that told him to see customer service. Brown and his friends soon discovered he had won the $8.9 million jackpot.

Brown selected the 30-year annuity option and will receive, after taxes, an annual check for slightly more than $200,000. He has set up a trust for his winnings.

The Moose Lodge is also receiving one percent of the jackpot worth $89,000.

"The last couple of years have been a challenge for us. The influence of receiving such a big chunk of change is huge! We'll be working with our members to figure out the best way to use the bonus money," Moose Lodge manager Michael Scott said in a statement.