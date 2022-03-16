County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past

March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania county were left scratching their heads when they received jury duty summonses in the mail that ordered them to appear in court on dates up to 10 years in the past.

York County residents reported receiving summonses in the mail recently ordering them to appear in court on dates as far in the past as 2012.

The county posted an explanation for the time-traveling jury summonses on its website.

"If you recently received a juror summons for any week prior to March 1, 2022, you do not need to respond or report for service. There was an error, and summonses going back as far as 2012 were reprinted and mailed," the website stated.