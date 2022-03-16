Trending
March 16, 2022 / 4:55 PM

County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past

By Ben Hooper

March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania county were left scratching their heads when they received jury duty summonses in the mail that ordered them to appear in court on dates up to 10 years in the past.

York County residents reported receiving summonses in the mail recently ordering them to appear in court on dates as far in the past as 2012.

The county posted an explanation for the time-traveling jury summonses on its website.

"If you recently received a juror summons for any week prior to March 1, 2022, you do not need to respond or report for service. There was an error, and summonses going back as far as 2012 were reprinted and mailed," the website stated.

Latest Headlines

Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Police remove boa constrictor from man's car in Brazil
March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil came to the assistance of a farmer who saw a large boa constrictor slither into the innards of his car.
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth
March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable.
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Confused traveler mistakes stranger's home for his Airbnb
March 16 (UPI) -- A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house.
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore
March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard.
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oregon crash leads to discovery of long-abandoned vehicle near highway
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon are searching for clues to an unusual mystery after a car that went off a road landed on a moss-covered vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned "for quite some time."
Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir.
India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike
Odd News // 4 hours ago
India boy solves Rubik's cube in 14.32 seconds while riding a bike
March 16 (UPI) -- A young Rubik's cube enthusiast in India broke a Guinness World Record by solving a puzzle in 14.32 seconds -- while riding his bicycle.
World's oldest blue-eyed black lemurs celebrate birthday
Odd News // 9 hours ago
World's oldest blue-eyed black lemurs celebrate birthday
March 16 (UPI) -- The world's oldest blue-eyed black lemurs, Stewart and Bardot, are celebrating their birthdays this week, the Philadelphia Zoo announced.
Maryland teacher stops for fried chicken, wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Maryland teacher stops for fried chicken, wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
March 16 (UPI) -- A teacher from Gaithersburg, Md., won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped to grab fried chicken with her kids.
Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool
March 15 (UPI) -- A Florida school's swim team practice was delayed when the students discovered the pool was already occupied -- by an alligator.
