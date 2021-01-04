Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Wisconsin park made a surprising discovery -- an 8-to-9-foot monolith installed under mysterious circumstances next to a hiking trail.

The monolith was first spotted during the weekend at County Grounds Park in Wauwatosa, and observers said the lack of snow atop the structure indicates it was installed sometime after Friday night's snowfall.

The monolith evokes memories of similar structures that started appearing in various locations around the world after a metallic structure was spotted in the Utah desert in November, 10 days before it was removed by a group of people who said they were concerned about the environmental impact of tourists visiting the unusual landmark.

Most of the monoliths that have since appeared, including one in Romania and others in Britain, Texas and California, had sides made of metal, but the object in Wisconsin appeared to be made of cardboard or plywood covered in aluminum foil.