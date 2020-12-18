Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A metallic structure that appeared via unknown circumstances outside a Florida bar is drawing comparisons to the mysterious monoliths that popped up around the globe.

The Pierced Cider bar in Fort Pierce posted photos to Facebook of the 10-foot-tall metal monolith that was first spotted outside the business Wednesday morning.

The business said security camera footage failed to record the structure's installation.

The object bears a resemblance to the monoliths that have been spotted in various locations around the globe after the first was discovered in November in the Utah desert.

The bar put tape up around the Fort Piece monolith to keep the public at a safe distance.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said investigators have no information about the object.