Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A mysterious monolith was found outside a Texas shopping center, just days after similar discoveries in Utah, Romania and California.

Visitors to The Substation shopping center in El Paso snapped photos of the silver-colored metal structure spotted next to the road Monday.

The monolith's origins were unknown.

The structure appeared in the wake of similar monoliths that were discovered -- and subsequently removed -- in Utah, Romania and California.

It was unclear whether El Paso city officials would have the monolith removed.