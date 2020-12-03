Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A silver-colored metal monolith has been discovered in California, shortly after similar monoliths in Utah and Romania were discovered and subsequently removed.

The first metal monolith was discovered by a Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau helicopter crew in a rural area in the southwestern part of the state in late November.

The mysterious landmark became a tourist attraction before being removed days later by a group of men who said they were seeking to stop the influx of visitors from ruining the natural landscape and leaving behind trash.

A very similar structure was spotted on a hill near the Petrodava Dacian Fortress in Romania a few days after the Utah monolith first appeared, and it was removed by an unknown party shortly after the initial sightings.

The California monolith was photographed Wednesday at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero. Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish confirmed the object was removed by unknown means Thursday morning. She said the city did not remove the monolith and does not intend to investigate the matter.

Witnesses to the California monolith's removal said the culprits were vandals from out of town who replaced the structure with a wooden cross.

The origins of all three objects remain unknown.