Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The mysterious monoliths spotted in various locations around the world received the festive treatment when a gingerbread monolith was installed in a San Francisco park.

The 7-foot-tall gingerbread sculpture was spotted in Corona Heights Park after similar structures made of metal appeared under mysterious circumstances in locations including the Utah desert, Romania, California, Texas, England and North Carolina.

Advertisement

The gingerbread tower was dubbed the "gingerlith" by onlookers.

San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said the city had no plans to remove the edible sculpture.

"Looks like a great spot to get baked," Ginsburg quipped to public radio station KQED.

"We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles," Ginsburg said.

The gingerbread monolith was found toppled only one day after it was first spotted.