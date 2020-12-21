Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida lifted a concrete slab to free a 6-foot alligator that somehow got itself stuck in a storm drain.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies were summoned to a street in south Venice on Monday morning to assist an alligator that was stuck in a storm drain.

Deputies lifted the concrete slab at the top of the drain to allow the alligator to wriggle free of the tight spot.

The alligator headed toward a nearby lake. Deputies said a trapper was called but did not respond, so the reptile was allowed to go free.