Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A college student in India broke a Guinness World Record by using cooking spices to create a painting measuring 675.12 square feet.
Neha Singh, a student at Banaras Hindu University, was awarded the Guinness record for the world's largest spice painting when she used cooking spices that were past their sell-by date to paint a picture of a "tree of salvation."
The student was presented with her Guinness certificate by Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi during a visit to her home in Kotwari village.
Guinness said Singh was inspired to create the image as a means of creating something out of what would have otherwise been food waste.