Neha Singh, a student at India's Banaras Hindu University, broke a Guinness World Record by creating a 675.12-square-foot painting using cooking spices. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A college student in India broke a Guinness World Record by using cooking spices to create a painting measuring 675.12 square feet.

Neha Singh, a student at Banaras Hindu University, was awarded the Guinness record for the world's largest spice painting when she used cooking spices that were past their sell-by date to paint a picture of a "tree of salvation."

The student was presented with her Guinness certificate by Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi during a visit to her home in Kotwari village.

Guinness said Singh was inspired to create the image as a means of creating something out of what would have otherwise been food waste.