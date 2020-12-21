Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree shop in New York state is trying to track down a customer who lost his wedding ring weeks before it was found in a pile of debris.

The owners of Luchsinger's Christmas Trees in Lafayette said a customer had called earlier in the season to report that her father had lost his wedding band and believed it may have been at the Christmas tree lot.

Employees searched the store, but were unable to find the missing ring.

The owner said the ring turned up weeks later, when the shop's barn was being cleaned out after closing for the season.

"It was buried in a pile of debris and for some reason it caught my eye," the owner said.

The owner said they had mistakenly lost the contact information for the woman who called the store weeks earlier and they are now hoping she will see the store's post on Facebook.