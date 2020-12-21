Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A California Santa Claus paragliding with a motorized parachute ended up needing assistance from the elves at the local fire department when he became tangled in power lines.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the St. Nick impersonator was using his motorized paraglider, a parachute propelled by a motor-operated fan, to deliver candy canes to local children Sunday when his aircraft became tangled in some power lines in Rio Linda.

Advertisement

Fire Capt. Christopher Vestal said the parachute is classified as a "hyper light" aircraft and operators do not need to report their flight patterns.

The local energy company cut off power to about 200 customers while rescuers worked to untangle Santa, who was secured to his "sleigh" by a seat belt.

"Without any doubt, the restraints prevented him from injury and likely saved not only Santa's life, but Christmas," Vestal told CNN.

Santa was not injured and was safely returned to solid ground.