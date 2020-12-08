Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said officers were called out to help capture a runaway horse spotted running loose in traffic on a busy road.

Swadlincote Police Safer Neighborhood Team said officers were dispatched about 6 a.m. Monday when members of the public reported a horse running loose on a busy road in Hartshorne.

"The horse was very frightened and running in between the traffic," police said in a Facebook post. "Several members of the public stopped and assisted in warning other road users to slow down. This amazing effort prevented serious harm to horse and public."

Officers arrived on the scene and the horse was returned to the field from which it had escaped. Police said members of the community were able to help officers identify and contact the animal's owner.