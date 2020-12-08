Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A zoo in Taiwan announced an anteater that escaped from the facility more than three months ago has been safely recaptured about 2 miles from the zoo.

The Taipei Zoo said Hsiao Hung, an anteater that arrived at the zoo's Tropical Rainforest section in August 2018, escaped from the zoo Aug. 30 with her baby, which was born in May.

Advertisement

The anteaters escaped by climbing over an electric fence, officials said.

The baby anteater was captured the same day as the escape, but zoo officials had begun to worry that the mother anteater may have succumbed to the cold or been attacked by predators.

Their fears were put to rest Sunday, when a pair of hikers snapped photos of a strange animal about 2 miles from the zoo and officials recognized their missing anteater.

Zoo staff rushed to the area and searched for about an hour before finding Hsiao Hung sleeping inside a hollowed-out tree.

The zoo said the mother anteater is now being quarantined and treated by veterinarians. Officials said the animal has some minor injuries and is showing signs of dehydration and malnutrition. They said it would be at least a month before the anteater is returned to public display.